Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Arko Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.45. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

