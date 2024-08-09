Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

AHH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 911.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

