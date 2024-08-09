Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.36.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
