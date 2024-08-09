Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $82.01. 716,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ashland by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

