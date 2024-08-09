Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels updated its FY24 guidance to more than $0.09 EPS.

ASPN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 2,671,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock worth $90,299,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

