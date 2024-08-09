AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £150 ($191.69) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £110 ($140.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($134.87).

Shares of AZN opened at £126.28 ($161.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £123.22 and its 200 day moving average is £114.03. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.91) and a fifty-two week high of £127.84 ($163.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £195.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,047.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 77.60 ($0.99) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,307.69%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

