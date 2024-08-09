ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

