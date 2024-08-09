Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-14.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.300-14.520 EPS.

Atkore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a 12-month low of $94.69 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATKR. B. Riley cut their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

