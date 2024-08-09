Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.300-14.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.52 EPS.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. 1,050,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atkore

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.