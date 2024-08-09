Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,140,855.92 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at $44,493,380.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total value of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.34. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $13,805,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.