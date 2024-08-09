Avalanche Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $21.62 or 0.00035738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion and approximately $238.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,443,070 coins and its circulating supply is 395,096,700 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

