Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.70 to $2.80 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 43.09% from the company’s previous close.
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.08.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
