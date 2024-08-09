Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at UBS Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.70 to $2.80 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 43.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

