AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider June Jessop Acquires 17,000 Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) insider June Jessop purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £37,570 ($48,012.78).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AGT stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.91) on Friday. AVI Global Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 186 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 250.50 ($3.20). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.96.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.