Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

