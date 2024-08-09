Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,758. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $235.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.