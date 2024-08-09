Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.
NYSE AVA remained flat at $38.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
