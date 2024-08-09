Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.10. 9,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.
