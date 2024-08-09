Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of AXNX opened at $68.54 on Monday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
