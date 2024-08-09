Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.54 on Monday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 162.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Axonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

