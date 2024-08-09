Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.86 million.
About Ayr Wellness
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.