Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.86 million.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.