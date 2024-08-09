AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

AZEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

