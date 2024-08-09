B. Riley Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $30.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

CarGurus stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 993,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 198,321 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

