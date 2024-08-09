B. Riley Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $7.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLAR. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLAR

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.