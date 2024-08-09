B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Full House Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

