B. Riley Increases Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target to $6.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.