Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$37.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$32.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $278,568. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

