Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

BCSF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

