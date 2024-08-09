Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $168,372,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

