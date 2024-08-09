BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BANF

BancFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

BancFirst stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. 78,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,617. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. Research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500 over the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $8,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.