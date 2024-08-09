Barclays Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $156.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 16,049.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $82,172,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

