Barclays Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Doximity Trading Up 33.8 %

DOCS stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 4,499,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $35.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

