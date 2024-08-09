Barclays Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,260. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

