Barclays Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $65.00

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

