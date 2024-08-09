Barclays Trims Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Target Price to $44.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

