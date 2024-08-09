Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,678.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $50,675.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,678.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,251 shares of company stock worth $131,894. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.