Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
