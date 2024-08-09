Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Reduced by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 7,738,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711,352. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

