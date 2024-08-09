Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

LOPE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. 104,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,448. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

