Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.73.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 3,892,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

