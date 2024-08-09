Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.930-3.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.3 billion-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.1 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.93-3.01 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.