BDF Gestion Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of BDF Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.48. 5,377,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $402.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

