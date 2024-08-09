BDF Gestion Acquires Shares of 60,845 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $253,286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 11,419,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,077,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

