BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 19,110 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of BDF Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MSI traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.00. The stock had a trading volume of 340,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,557. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $413.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.