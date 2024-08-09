BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 9,471 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

