BDF Gestion Invests $2.86 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PACCAR by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,532. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

