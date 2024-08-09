BDF Gestion Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,066 shares of company stock valued at $61,786,294. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.