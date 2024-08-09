BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,609. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

