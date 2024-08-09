BDF Gestion Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,561,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

