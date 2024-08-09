BDF Gestion Purchases New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $254.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

