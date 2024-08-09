BDF Gestion Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,774,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $142,526,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after buying an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.73.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,101. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

