Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

