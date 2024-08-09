Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.90. 800,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,726,000 after purchasing an additional 167,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,905,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,230 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 108.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

